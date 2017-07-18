✔ Level the Playing Field
By keeping investors accountable, we want anyone, regardless of gender, to have equal opportunities at funding.
✔ Easy to Share
Share your opinions by writing comments or leaving a review. It’s fast and easy.
✔ Commitment to Transparency
It’s difficult to know what goes on behind closed doors. Through an open platform, our goal is to transform the process, fostering access.
LEAVE A RATING
Rate the investors that you’ve interacted with and let other women know if you would recommend working with him/her. We provide a space to share your experiences to help others.
Find female-friendly Investors/accelerators
Read through real experiences with individual investors and accelerators shared by those who have gone before you and understand if they are truly female friendly. Use this information to find the investor/accelerator that is perfect for your company.
